Our Online Community News Magazine Blog

Around Town & In The Community – February 2017

I See Winter cover

Education

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

—By Sally Fuller— It’s February and that means it may very well be snowing as you read this. I am hoping for some snow days when you will have a chance to be at...

Larry Poncho Brown 0

The Arts

“The Art of Starting a New Year”

—By Rosemary Tracy Woods— “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ― Oprah Winfrey As the New Year begins there will be many chances to get it...

Brandee_harp_011817 0

Features

Acclaimed Harpist Brandee Younger

STCC Diversity Series to Feature Acclaimed Harpist Brandee Younger on February 2nd SPRINGFIELD, MA – Springfield Technical Community College’s Diversity Series on Feb. 2 features a concert by Brandee Younger, who has been described by The...

MassVote 0

Breaking News

MassVOTE Urges Vigilance

MassVOTE Condemns President Trump’s Fraudulent Voter Fraud Claims; Urges Vigilance   BOSTON – Wednesday, January 25, 2017 – MassVOTE today condemned President Donald J. Trump’s call for a “major investigation” of unsubstantiated claims of...

Community / Community Information

THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR

  SENATOR LESSER ENCOURAGES CONSTITUENTS TO ATTEND THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR “This is a fantastic opportunity for constituents to learn about how our state government works,” Lesser said EAST LONGMEADOW — Senator Eric P....

Follow:

Advertisement

Advertisement

On-Going Event

Upcoming Events

Feb
7
Tue
7:00 pm The Blue House @ College of Our Lady of the Elms, The Blue House
The Blue House @ College of Our Lady of the Elms, The Blue House
Feb 7 @ 7:00 pm
will host a reading by writer Francine J. Harris who is a 2015 National Endowment for the Arts fellow and author of play dead When:       Reception at 7pm;  Reading at 7:30pm  Share:Click to share...
Feb
8
Wed
11:00 am IT Training Program @ Tech Foundry
IT Training Program @ Tech Foundry
Feb 8 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Tech Foundry welcomes you to learn more about our 14-week IT training program.Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens...
Feb
9
Thu
11:00 am STCC Diversity Series @ STCC, Scibelli Hall Gymnasium
STCC Diversity Series @ STCC, Scibelli Hall Gymnasium
Feb 9 @ 11:00 am
STCC Diversity Series features Prentice Powell and Michael “Chief” Peterson, Award winning Spoken Word Artists, youth educators and stars of TV One’s hit series, “Verses & Flow” Info:       FREE and Open to the...
Feb
16
Thu
12:15 pm A Life in Opera @ D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts
A Life in Opera @ D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts
Feb 16 @ 12:15 pm
Springfield Museums à la Carte Lecture, “A Life in Opera: Celebrating the Trailblazing Talents of Leontyne Price with Springfield Symphony Orchestra Music Director Kevin Rhodes and soprano Ms. Othalie Graham When:       12:15pm  Share:Click...
Feb
18
Sat
7:30 pm An evening of Opera classics @ Springfield Symphony Hall
An evening of Opera classics @ Springfield Symphony Hall
Feb 18 @ 7:30 pm
An evening of Opera classics @ Springfield Symphony Hall | Springfield | Massachusetts | United States
Maestro Kevin Rhodes and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra proudly present an evening of Opera classics, in tribute to the life and legend of Leontyne Price, with soprano Othalie Graham   See ad and article...

Submit Form For events

Submit Event

More

On-Going Event

2016 Back To School

Recent: Letters to the Publisher

%d bloggers like this: