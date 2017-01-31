A SHOUT OUT TO LEONTYNE PRICE
—By Frederick A. Hurst— I wanted to give a special shout out to Leontyne Price because I recall hearing her name so many times in my youth. I always thought she was “great” but...
—By Frederick A. Hurst— I wanted to give a special shout out to Leontyne Price because I recall hearing her name so many times in my youth. I always thought she was “great” but...
Remembering the Remarkable Author, Ann Petry —By Arlene Davis-Rudd— The month of February has come, again. During this month, this writer has always looked forward to our Nation celebrating outstanding Black Americans who have achieved...
—By Rosemary Tracy Woods— “Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ― Oprah Winfrey As the New Year begins there will be many chances to get it...
STCC Diversity Series to Feature Acclaimed Harpist Brandee Younger on February 2nd SPRINGFIELD, MA – Springfield Technical Community College’s Diversity Series on Feb. 2 features a concert by Brandee Younger, who has been described by The...
—By Sally Fuller— It’s February and that means it may very well be snowing as you read this. I am hoping for some snow days when you will have a chance to be at...
MassVOTE Condemns President Trump’s Fraudulent Voter Fraud Claims; Urges Vigilance BOSTON – Wednesday, January 25, 2017 – MassVOTE today condemned President Donald J. Trump’s call for a “major investigation” of unsubstantiated claims of...
SENATOR LESSER ENCOURAGES CONSTITUENTS TO ATTEND THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR “This is a fantastic opportunity for constituents to learn about how our state government works,” Lesser said EAST LONGMEADOW — Senator Eric P....
News Release For Immediate Release Community Input Sought During Strategic Plan Update Process January 9, 2017 – As the district works to update its Strategic Plan, it is seeking input from the community. A...
We would like to invite all residents of Indian Orchard to our monthly Citizens Council meeting. The Indian Orchard Citizens Council meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 117 Main Street in...