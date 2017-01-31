Our Online Community News Magazine Blog

Around Town & In The Community – February 2017

Education

Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

—By Sally Fuller— It’s February and that means it may very well be snowing as you read this. I am hoping for some snow days when you will have a chance to be at...

Breaking News

MassVOTE Urges Vigilance

MassVOTE Condemns President Trump’s Fraudulent Voter Fraud Claims; Urges Vigilance   BOSTON – Wednesday, January 25, 2017 – MassVOTE today condemned President Donald J. Trump’s call for a “major investigation” of unsubstantiated claims of...

Community / Community Information

THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR

  SENATOR LESSER ENCOURAGES CONSTITUENTS TO ATTEND THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR “This is a fantastic opportunity for constituents to learn about how our state government works,” Lesser said EAST LONGMEADOW — Senator Eric P....

Breaking News / Education

Community Input

News Release For Immediate Release Community Input Sought During Strategic Plan Update Process January 9, 2017 – As the district works to update its Strategic Plan, it is seeking input from the community. A...

Breaking News / Community Information

IO Monthly Citizens Council Meeting

We would like to invite all residents of Indian Orchard to our monthly Citizens Council meeting. The Indian Orchard Citizens Council meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 117 Main Street in...

On-Going Event

Upcoming Events

Feb
2
Thu
11:00 am Harpist Brandee Younger @ STCC, Scibelli Hall Theater
Harpist Brandee Younger @ STCC, Scibelli Hall Theater
Feb 2 @ 11:00 am
Harpist Brandee Younger @ STCC, Scibelli Hall Theater | Springfield | Massachusetts | United States
STCC Diversity Series features acclaimed Harpist Brandee Younger   Info:      FREE and Open to the Public;  See article on page 18
5:00 pm Indulgence: An Evening of Wine a... @ D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts
Indulgence: An Evening of Wine a... @ D’Amour Museum of Fine Arts
Feb 2 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Springfield Museums Culture & Cocktails series presents "Indulgence: An Evening of Wine and Chocolate"
Feb
3
Fri
all-day National Wear Red Day in support...
National Wear Red Day in support...
Feb 3 all-day
National Wear Red Day in support of Women’s Heart Health
 National Wear Red Day in support of Women's Heart Health
Feb
4
Sat
9:00 am 5th Annual Men’s Prayer Breakfast @ Alden Baptist Church
5th Annual Men’s Prayer Breakfast @ Alden Baptist Church
Feb 4 @ 9:00 am
Men of Alden Baptist Church hold 5th Annual Men’s Prayer Breakfast, with featured speakers Owen Tynes, a graduate of the Springfield Public Schools, New York University freshman and 2015 winner of the Edward W....
Feb
8
Wed
11:00 am IT Training Program @ Tech Foundry
IT Training Program @ Tech Foundry
Feb 8 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Tech Foundry welcomes you to learn more about our 14-week IT training program.

