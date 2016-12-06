Our Online Community News Magazine Blog

Advertisement

united-way_logo 0

Breaking News / Community Information / Education

Community Conversation

SPS has engaged the United Way of Pioneer Valley to convene a series of community meetings to solicit input into the process of creating an improvement plan for the High School of Commerce. The...

Left to right: STCC student cast members Dagmara M. Bragiel, Jordan P. Ross, Sarah H. Tuttle and Cage Sagan rehearse a scene from “Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.” 0

Entertainment / Performance / The Arts

‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

STCC College Theater Workshop to stage ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ SPRINGFIELD, Mass. –  Curious creatures and quizzical conversations will fill the stage at Springfield Technical Community College’s Theater in Scibelli Hall for a production of one...

your-health-stress-doesnt-take-holiday 0

Health

Your Health Doesn’t Take A Holiday

Part I – Improving your health and well-being by learning to manage stress   SPRINGFIELD, MA – You’re health doesn’t take a holiday. Especially when it comes to stress – a normal physical response...

HCC_logo 0

Community / Community Information / Education / Schools

HCC to celebrate 30th anniversary of ESL program

HOLYOKE – It started in 1986 as a non-credit, grant-funded program with three part-time instructors. Today, HCC’s English as a Second Language studies program has five levels (four for credit), five full-time professors and...

Follow:

Upcoming Events

Jan
14
Sat
5:45 pm The Brianna Fund – 2017 @ Evangelical Covenant Church
The Brianna Fund – 2017 @ Evangelical Covenant Church
Jan 14 @ 5:45 pm
The Brianna Fund - 2017 @ Evangelical Covenant Church | Springfield | Massachusetts | United States
Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to...

Submit Form For events

Submit Event

Celebrating Our Veterans

2016 Rays of Hope

  • 2016 Rays of Hope

Buckingham Jr. High School Reunion

  • Buckingham Jr. High School Reunion

Around Town & In The Community – November 2016

More

Advertisement

2016 Back To School

Recent: Letters to the Publisher

%d bloggers like this: