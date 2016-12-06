FORGET TRUMP!
Worry About The Compromisers —By Frederick A. Hurst— Yes, I voted. And I voted for Hillary Clinton although I didn’t want to vote for her. And, I didn’t particularly want her to win. It...
Exhibit Honoring Civil Rights Icons Opens at Springfield Museums SPRINGFIELD (MA) – A new exhibit is opening at the Springfield Museums that celebrates the dynamic leaders of what become known as the Civil...
—-By Frederick A. Hurst—- I’ve been asked by many people what happened to Hanna Strong. And I am happy to report that she is doing as well as can be expected under the circumstances...
SENATOR LESSER ENCOURAGES CONSTITUENTS TO ATTEND THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR “This is a fantastic opportunity for constituents to learn about how our state government works,” Lesser said EAST LONGMEADOW — Senator Eric P....
News Release For Immediate Release Community Input Sought During Strategic Plan Update Process January 9, 2017 – As the district works to update its Strategic Plan, it is seeking input from the community. A...
We would like to invite all residents of Indian Orchard to our monthly Citizens Council meeting. The Indian Orchard Citizens Council meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 117 Main Street in...
SPS has engaged the United Way of Pioneer Valley to convene a series of community meetings to solicit input into the process of creating an improvement plan for the High School of Commerce. The...
STCC College Theater Workshop to stage ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Curious creatures and quizzical conversations will fill the stage at Springfield Technical Community College’s Theater in Scibelli Hall for a production of one...