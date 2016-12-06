Our Online Community News Magazine Blog

Around Town & In The Community – January 2017

THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR

  SENATOR LESSER ENCOURAGES CONSTITUENTS TO ATTEND THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR “This is a fantastic opportunity for constituents to learn about how our state government works,” Lesser said EAST LONGMEADOW — Senator Eric P....

Community Input

News Release For Immediate Release Community Input Sought During Strategic Plan Update Process January 9, 2017 – As the district works to update its Strategic Plan, it is seeking input from the community. A...

IO Monthly Citizens Council Meeting

We would like to invite all residents of Indian Orchard to our monthly Citizens Council meeting. The Indian Orchard Citizens Council meets on the 2nd Wednesday of each month at 117 Main Street in...

Community Conversation

SPS has engaged the United Way of Pioneer Valley to convene a series of community meetings to solicit input into the process of creating an improvement plan for the High School of Commerce. The...

‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’

STCC College Theater Workshop to stage ‘Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland’ SPRINGFIELD, Mass. –  Curious creatures and quizzical conversations will fill the stage at Springfield Technical Community College’s Theater in Scibelli Hall for a production of one...

On-Going Event

Upcoming Events

Jan
16
Mon
11:00 am 2017 ANNUAL DR. KING DAY CELEBRA... @ Mass Mutual Center
2017 ANNUAL DR. KING DAY CELEBRA... @ Mass Mutual Center
Jan 16 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
2017 ANNUAL DR. KING DAY CELEBRATION @ Mass Mutual Center | Springfield | Massachusetts | United States
“I have the audacity to believe that people everywhere can have three meals a day for their bodies, education and culture for their minds, and dignity equality, and freedom for their spirits.” The theme...
Jan
19
Thu
8:00 pm A special Event On The Eve Of Th... @ Eastworks
A special Event On The Eve Of Th... @ Eastworks
Jan 19 @ 8:00 pm
A special Event On The Eve Of The Inauguration @ Eastworks | Easthampton | Massachusetts | United States
A special Event On The Eve Of The Inauguration @ Eastworks | Easthampton | Massachusetts | United States
Feb
8
Wed
11:00 am IT Training Program @ Tech Foundry
IT Training Program @ Tech Foundry
Feb 8 @ 11:00 am – 3:00 pm
Tech Foundry welcomes you to learn more about our 14-week IT training program.

