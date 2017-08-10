We are proud of our

29th ANNUAL STONE SOUL FESTIVAL

We Appreciate the Community’s Support

SEPTEMBER 1, 2, 3, 2017

This is a golden opportunity for the

Springfield Community

to come together.

Kid’s Night – Friday, 9/1/17

Carnival Rides, Health Fair, Talent Show,

Local Dance School Performance,

Raffles, sale of T-shirts, etc.

Entertainment Friday & Saturday @ 6:00 pm – Andrew Cade

Sunday – 9/3/17

Praise in the Park @ 10:30 pm – Elder Zachary Reynolds

Fish Fry @ 1:00 pm – Baystate Sportsmen Club

Gospel Concert @ 2:00 pm – Evenus Thompson & Will Naylor

Community Service Awards @ 3:00 pm – Danita Wilson

VENDORS ARE WELCOME

Food * Businesses/Organizations * Crafts * Jewelry * Tag Sale

Stone Soul, Inc. appreciates the POV as a way to communicate

with the community.

BLUNT PARK – ROOSEVELT AVE

SPRINGFIELD, MA

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (413) 737-1485