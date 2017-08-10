29th ANNUAL STONE SOUL FESTIVAL
We are proud of our
29th ANNUAL STONE SOUL FESTIVAL
We Appreciate the Community’s Support
SEPTEMBER 1, 2, 3, 2017
This is a golden opportunity for the
Springfield Community
to come together.
Kid’s Night – Friday, 9/1/17
Carnival Rides, Health Fair, Talent Show,
Local Dance School Performance,
Raffles, sale of T-shirts, etc.
Entertainment Friday & Saturday @ 6:00 pm – Andrew Cade
Sunday – 9/3/17
Praise in the Park @ 10:30 pm – Elder Zachary Reynolds
Fish Fry @ 1:00 pm – Baystate Sportsmen Club
Gospel Concert @ 2:00 pm – Evenus Thompson & Will Naylor
Community Service Awards @ 3:00 pm – Danita Wilson
VENDORS ARE WELCOME
Food * Businesses/Organizations * Crafts * Jewelry * Tag Sale
Stone Soul, Inc. appreciates the POV as a way to communicate
with the community.
BLUNT PARK – ROOSEVELT AVE
SPRINGFIELD, MA
FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (413) 737-1485