SENATOR LESSER ENCOURAGES CONSTITUENTS TO ATTEND THE 78TH CITIZENS’ LEGISLATIVE SEMINAR

“This is a fantastic opportunity for constituents to learn about how our state government works,” Lesser said

EAST LONGMEADOW — Senator Eric P. Lesser announced today that the 78th Citizens’ Legislative Seminar (CLS) will be held March 21-22 at the Massachusetts State House and encouraged his constituents to apply to participate.

CLS is a semi-annual seminar enabling adults to learn more about state government and the legislative process. Established in 1976 through a collaborative effort of the Massachusetts Senate and the University of Massachusetts, the two-day seminar features presentations by Senators and staff on the day-to-day experience of legislators and explains Senate procedures like the role of the Clerk of the Senate.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for constituents to learn about how our state government works. They will get to have my job for a day — as Senators in a simulated session of the State Senate. In the process, constituents will learn how the laws that affect our lives get passed,” Lesser said.

The seminar will walk participants through the process of how bills are introduced, debated and passed. CLS culminates with a simulated legislative hearing and Senate session where participants are invited to participate as “Senators” in the Senate Chamber.

All residents of the First Hampden and Hampshire District are invited to contact Lesser’s District Director Joel McAuliffe via telephone at 413-526-6501 or by email at Joel.McAuliffe@masenate.gov no later than Friday, Jan. 27, in order to be nominated by Lesser.

“I encourage all the residents in my district to apply to attend this seminar,” Lesser said.