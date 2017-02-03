A. Philip Randolph

It’s Black History Month!! It’s time to celebrate black history in all its facets. Let this month serve as a symbolic platform for our community to celebrate our culture, contribution, and history.

To kick off Black History month, UMN presents a month long ode to the figures that have contributed to the civil rights and liberties that are so paramount to our lives. We still have a long way to go, but without these people, we’d be in a completely different place….

The first person featured is none other than Asa Philip Randolph, arguably the greatest black leader and community organizer in american history.