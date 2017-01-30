STCC Diversity Series to Feature Acclaimed Harpist Brandee Younger on February 2nd

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Springfield Technical Community College’s Diversity Series on Feb. 2 features a concert by Brandee Younger, who has been described by The New York Times as “a harpist of rare prominence in jazz.”

Younger, a classically trained musician, will perform in the Scibelli Hall Theater at 11 a.m. The free event is open to the public.

According to Younger’s website, she “delivers a consistently fresh take on the ancient instrument as an educator, concert curator, performer and leader of the Brandee Younger Jazz Harp Quartet.” At STCC, she will perform with a quintet.

Younger has performed with a number of jazz musicians, hip-hop artists and R&B titans, including Ravi Coltrane, Pharoah Sanders, Jack Dejohnette, Reggie Workman, Common, John Legend and Lauryn Hill.

“Ms. Younger’s sleek, assured new album luxuriates in groove,” according to a New York Times article.

The spring Diversity Series, sponsored by PeoplesBank, African-American Point of View and STCC Black Professionals Group, will kick off Feb. 1 at noon with the Cecelia Gross Memorial Flag Raising. The flag-raising, held at Garvey Hall Flag Circle, marks the opening ceremony for the celebration of Black History Month in February. Other Black History Month events at STCC include:

Spoken word artists Michael “Chief” Peterson and Prentice Powell, Feb. 9, 11 a.m., at the Scibelli Hall Gym.

Soul Food and Jazz Luncheon, Feb. 23, 11:30 a.m., at the Scibelli Hall Gym. The cost is $5.

The Diversity Series at STCC celebrates Jazz Appreciation Month in April. The following events are scheduled:

Jazz artist Marcus Johnson, April 6, 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. (two performances), at the Scibelli Hall Gym.

Willie Hill & Friends (jazz history and appreciation), April 13, 11 a.m. at the Scibelli Hall Gym.

Other free Diversity Series events this spring at STCC include:

Author, comedian and professor of psychology Kevin Nadal, April 25, 11 a.m. at Scibelli Hall Top of the City Conference Room, 701-702.

For more details about the upcoming events, please visit STCC’s campus events calendar. ■