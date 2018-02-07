Features Quilt Designs by Fiber Artist Dindga McCannon

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – In celebration of Black History Month in February, the Amy H. Carberry Fine Arts Gallery at Springfield Technical Community College presents Dindga McCannon’s elaborate and colorful quilt designs.

The Philadelphia-based artist’s work highlights the many women of color who have made significant contributions to the history of African-Americans.

Titled “Legacy,” the exhibition includes a range of subjects, from the 1930s trumpeter Valaida Snow, to master dancer and choreographer of the 1950s and ‘60s Lavinia Williams, to the great Maya Angelou, writer, poet and civil rights activist. All quilts are made of wool and fiber that has been felted, hand-embroidered and beaded into intricate quilt designs.

“I work intuitively,” McCannon wrote on the website for Weusi Artist Collective, weusiart.com. “I draw, paint, dye and print onto fabric, paper, or both, which are then quilted, beaded, hand- or machine-embroidered and embellished with things from ‘my collections.’ I also do collages with the same kind of embellishments.”

McCannon’s exhibition is on display through Feb. 28. A meet-and-greet reception is schedule for Feb. 22, 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m.

This exhibition is made possible with financial support from the Springfield Cultural Council, a local agency supported by the Mass Cultural Council; STCC Multicultural Affairs Operations Manager Vonetta Lightfoot and the Office of Multicultural Affairs; and Anne Bonemery, dean of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences at STCC.