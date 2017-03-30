April Office Hours for State Representative Bud L. Williams, 11th Hampden District
We are here to serve you; if you would like to schedule an appointment at a time other than what is listed above, feel free to indicate your requested date and time. Appointments may be scheduled by contacting Legislative Aide, Malo Brown at 413- 316-4743, or by email at Malo.Brown@mahouse.Gov
4/3 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ——————LIBRARY EXPRESS AT PINEPOINT (204 Boston Road)
4/8 11:00 a.m.-1: 00 p.m.—————MASON SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY (765 State Street)
4/10 1:00 p.m.-2:30 p.m. ————– LIBRARY EXPRESS AT PINEPOINT
4/13 1:00-2:30 p.m. ———————-MASON SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY
4/20 3:00-4:30 p.m. ———————-MASON SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY
4/22 11a.m.-12 p.m. ———————EAST FOREST PARK BRANCH LIBRARY (122 Island Pond Road)
4/28 4:00 p.m.-5:00 p.m. ————– EAST FOREST PARK BRANCH LIBRARY
4/29 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. ———–MASON SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY
5/6 11:00 a.m.-12:30 p.m. –———-MASON SQUARE BRANCH LIBRARY