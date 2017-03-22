HCC’s Taber Art Gallery presents exhibit of artwork from homeless shelter residents

HOLYOKE, MA – The Taber Art Gallery at Holyoke Community College is proud to welcome “Impressions of Home,” an exhibition of artwork by residents of Friends of the Homeless, an overnight shelter for adult men and women in Springfield.

The exhibit runs through March 30.

There will be a reception Wed., March 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Alicia Shibley, of West Springfield, a 2013 graduate of HCC and an intern and arts program facilitator at Friends of the Homeless, will give a gallery talk at noon.

The art program was developed in 2016 for shelter residents to promote creativity and offer a safe harbor for visual and emotional expression.

“‘Impressions of Home’ explores a theme that is unique for every individual who deals with homelessness,” says Shibley. “It allows shelter residents to share their personal stories of resilience with the community.”

“Impressions of Home” at the Taber Art Gallery is a small showing from a larger collection of work that will be up for auction at the Friends of the Homeless’s second annual fundraiser June 5, 2017, at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.

The Taber Art Gallery at HCC is open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. during regular school sessions. It is free and open to the public and located through the HCC Campus Library lobby on the second floor of the HCC Donahue Building, 303 Homestead Ave., Holyoke.

For more information, please contact Amy Johnquest, director, Taber Art Gallery, at (413) 552-2614.