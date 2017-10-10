Calling All Babysitters

Baystate Medical Center to offer Babysitters Academy

on October 28 & December 2

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Are you already a babysitter looking to further your skills, or considering becoming a babysitter to earn extra money?

Baystate Medical Center will hold a Babysitters Academy on October 28 and December 2 to prepare area youth for their babysitting responsibilities.

The one-day program will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the BRL Conference Room at the Baystate Health Education Center, 361 Whitney Ave., Holyoke. Participants should bring their lunch. .

Babysitters Academy is a certified babysitter program for young adults ages 11 ½ to 15. The session offers potential babysitters instruction in baby care, first aid, CPR, fire safety, home security, child behavior, and accident prevention.

Participants will also receive a course booklet containing helpful tips and other information, as well as a graduation certificate upon completion of the course.

The program, offered by the Parent Education Department at Baystate Medical Center, costs $75. Space is limited. Pre-registration is required.

For more information, or to register, visit baystatehealth.org/parented.