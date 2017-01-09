News Release

For Immediate Release

Community Input Sought During Strategic Plan Update Process

January 9, 2017 – As the district works to update its Strategic Plan, it is seeking input from the community.

A short survey is currently available on the Springfield Public Schools website (www.springfieldpublicschools.com) and members of the community are encouraged to participate in the survey if they would like to share their opinions about educational priorities as they relate to the district’s blueprint for moving forward.

The survey will remain online until Tuesday, January 31st.