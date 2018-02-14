Dinosaurs & Dragons: A Week of Performances

Springfield Museums School Vacation Week February 19-23

SPRINGFIELD (MA)— Join the Springfield Museums for a week of fabulous performances, Paleontology explorations, and fantastical imagining at DINOSAURS & DRAGONS February School Vacation Week (Feb. 19-23, 10 am-5 pm)! Special performances each day, a chance to meet Danny’s Dinosaur from the Syd Hoff classic picture book series “Danny and the Dinosaur,” see the Tanglewood Marionettes perform “The Dragon King,” learn about dinosaur footprints and skeletons in the Paleontology Lab, and so much more! We can’t wait for you to join us. Family fun all week long! Programing is free with museum admission!

Performances in Davis Auditorium at 2pm daily:

Monday, 2/19 Tanglewood Marionettes Present, “The Dragon King.” A terrible drought has overtaken the land, and all the world has turned brown and lifeless. The Dragon King is ruler over all things water, and the people are beginning to wonder why he has not brought the life-giving rains in such a very long time. An underwater fantasy based on Chinese folklore, The Dragon King tells the tale of an intrepid Grandmother who journeys to the bottom of the sea in search of the elusive Dragon King, and the answers to why he has forsaken the land above. Colorful sea creatures, an exciting adventure, and a Dragon King that will knock your socks off! All this and more can be found in this award-winning production.

Tuesday, 2/20 Jackson Gillman Presents, “Dinosaur Daze.” A prehistoric comedy of stories and songs that will have you stomping, soaring and singing-along. And what would a Tyrannosaurs Rex want for its birthday?

Wednesday, 2/21 Lionheart Puppet Company Presents, “The Reluctant Dragon.” What happens when Harold, a young village boy, discovers a dragon in the mountains? Can Harold convince the villagers that the dragon just wants to be friends? Based on the story by Kenneth Grahame, The Reluctant Dragon is a great way to introduce children to literary adaptations, as well as loyalty and the arts.

Thursday, 2/22 The Puppet People Present, “The Last Dragon.” Are all princesses helpless? Are all knights brave and strong? Are all dragons evil? Find out in this whimsical retelling of the fairy tale by E. Nesbitt. Explore the issues of stereotypes, discrimination, self-esteem, greed, and friendship with this vivid puppet production. This show features classical music, large rod puppets, mouth puppets, a 7 ft dragon and a life-size knight on horseback for a jousting scene the audience will never forget!

Friday, 2/23 Dinoman Presents “Dinosaurs!” Dinosaur tracks lead right to the museum! Have no fear, Dinoman is here! With magic, merry mayhem, and magnificent props, the audience is taken on a trip throughout the mesozoic era. How do we know dinosaurs were here? What is a fossil? How are they made? This program is fun and informative for all ages.

Other special appearances:

Daily, 11-1 – Meet Danny’s Dinosaur – Meet one of the stars of Syd Hoff’s beloved classic picture book series, “Danny and the Dinosaur.” In this beloved picture book, Danny goes to the museum where his wish comes true – a friendly dinosaur comes to life and spends the day playing with him. As the dinosaur says, after one hundred million years, it’s good to play outside! The two have a monstrously good time eating ice cream, going to a ball game, and playing hide-and-seek with Danny’s friends. When the day comes to an end, the dinosaur must return to the museum, even though Danny wants to keep him as a pet. After all, the museum needs him, and, Danny realizes, the dinosaur probably wouldn’t fit in his house!

Wednesday, 2/21, 11-3 Dragon Mosaic Artist Demonstration by Robert Markey – There are many ways to make mosaics! Robert will be creating a small mosaic dragon on a glass sheet with colored glass pieces, while visitors have the chance to watch the artist at work and ask questions.

Thursday, 2/22, 11-3 – Jurassic Roadshow – Some of the first dinosaur remains in the United States were found in New England in the 19th century, mostly in the form of footprints. Since 2010, Jurassic Roadshow has brought the science, history, and art of the Connecticut River Valley’s dinosaur footprints and trace impressions to street fairs and community events.

Daily Gallery Games and Activities:

11-3 The Paleontology Lab – Why do we find more dinosaur footprints in some areas and more skeletons in others? Why do some footprints have five toes and some have three? Come to the paleontology lab for hands-on activities all about dinosaurs!

11-3 All About Dragons – How are European and Asian dragons different? What’s the difference between a dinosaur and a dragon? How can you tell them apart? Visit one of our friendly educators to explore science and fantasy, and then explore the collections of the George Walter Vincent Smith Art Museum with a scavenger hunt.

11-2 Family Science Adventures – Explore the Science Museum and find the Roving Scientist. You never know what kind of demonstrations and hands-on activities they have in store for you!

12-4 Art Discovery Center – Trace Chinese characters, try on costumes, play gallery games, peek under lift-up panels on the Wall of Symbols to discover the meaning behind Asian motifs, put on a puppet show, and make an art project.

11-3 Danny and the Dinosaur Read Along – Danny goes on an adventure through the city with a special dinosaur that comes to life! This storybook is designed just for beginning readers…with inviting illustrations, familiar words and friendly characters! Grab a book and listen along to a CD of the story with your family.

