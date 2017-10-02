Helping local women get a “Foot in the Door”

Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts is pleased to announce that it will be offering the third cohort of its innovative program “Foot in the Door.” The program is offered at Springfield Technical Community College, and the training is provided by Training & Workforce Options.

The nine-week workforce development program is designed to support unemployed or underemployed women in their quest for financial independence. It will run Tuesdays and Thursdays, from Oct. 24 through Dec. 21, 3 – 6:30 p.m.

Dress for Success only accepts 20 women into the program. At the end of the nine weeks, participants earn a National Career Readiness Certificate, which verifies they have the essential skills to be successful in the workplace, and are guaranteed an interview with one of Dress for Success’ employer partners.

“It’s amazing to see the transformation in these women. They already have the drive and motivation, the “Foot in the Door” program gives them the added coaching and training to take the next step forward,” said Dawn Creighton, President of Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts.

What the program also offers participants is increased self-confidence. A past attendee wrote, “I was hoping to learn what I needed to help me find my next career, but it did so much more for me. It built up my self-esteem and gave me confidence in myself and my abilities.”

“We are so grateful to the funders who have made this training possible, and to the participants who inspire us to continue to grow this important program,” Creighton said.

“Foot in the Door” is made possible through generous sponsorships from Baystate Health (lead sponsor), as well as Berkshire Bank and Smith & Wesson.

For more information about “Foot in the Door” or Dress for Success of Western Mass., please contact Executive Director Margaret Tantillo at (413) 732-8179.

###

Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts is on a mission to promote the economic independence of disadvantaged women by providing professional attire, a network of support and the career development tools to help women thrive in work and in life. For more information on Dress for Success, visit www.westernmass.dressforsuccess.org.