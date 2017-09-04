Earn Your Degree, and a More Fulfilling Life!

Perhaps you dropped out of college years ago to take the job you needed to raise a family. Now the children are in school, and you’re still in the same or similar job with little chance for advancement, and even less of a possibility for earning the kind of money you need to improve your quality of life.

Consider completing your degree at Springfield College’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies. In 16 to 24 months, you could have a bachelor’s or master’s degree in human services. Did you know that, on average, college graduates earn more than 56 percent more than high school graduates? (Economic Policy Institute, 2015) And according to the Lumina Foundation, by 2020 two-thirds of all positions will require bachelor’s level education. But perhaps most importantly, research shows that people with bachelor’s degree are happier and lead more fulfilling lives.
On top of the better salary, more challenging job, and happier life, there are reasons to choose Springfield College’s School of Professional and Continuing Studies: an outstanding faculty of scholars and practitioners who specialize in teaching adults, an exciting menu of courses and concentrations that fit into your busy schedule, optional online classes, and an all-adult, culturally diverse cornucopia of new friends who share your interests and are improving their communities.

Imagine the pride you will share with your family on graduation day when you accept the degree you’ve earned from the well-respected Springfield College. Get started by contacting Marisol Guevara to arrange a meeting or to attend a no-pressure Open House. Call (413) 748-3624, email Marisol at mguevara@springfieldcollege.edu, or visit us online at www.springfieldcollege.edu/pcs

