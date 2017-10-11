Springfield City Council President and the Indian Orchard Citizens Council announce Food Truck Festival

Indian Orchard, MA – Springfield City Council President Orlando Ramos has teamed up with the Indian Orchard Citizens Council to bring the 1st annual Indian Orchard Food Truck Festival. The Food Truck Festival will take place on Saturday October 14th, in the parking lot directly across the street from Myrtle Street Park (117 Main Street, Indian Orchard). The event begins at 1pm and concludes at 7pm. It will include music, arts & crafts, and hobbies & collectibles vendors. The food truck lineup includes: Deans Beans Organic Coffee, Nom Nom Hut, Bruisers BBQ, Potato Katy, Damn Yankees BBQ, Hot Oven Cookies, and Carlos Pinchos among others. There is no admission fee for this event.

For vendor information please call the Indian Orchard Citizens Council at 413-543-3172.