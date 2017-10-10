Free Legal Advice to WMass. Residents By Phone

Massachusetts Bar Association offers free legal advice to Western Mass. residents by phone, Oct. 18

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Western Massachusetts residents can receive free legal advice on Wednesday, October 18, through the Massachusetts Bar Association’s semiannual Western Mass. Dial-A-Lawyer call-in program.

Volunteer lawyers from the MBA will field phone calls from 4 to 7 p.m., from residents of Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden and Hampshire counties who have legal concerns or problems. The legal advice is provided at no charge as a public service of the MBA.

The Dial-A-Lawyer phone number is (413) 782-1659. If a caller gets a busy signal, they are asked to hang up and try again. Normal telephone charges will apply. (EDITORS, PLEASE NOTE: this number is only active from 4 to 7 p.m. on October 18.)

The MBA’s Dial-A-Lawyer program is co-sponsored by Western New England University School of Law, The Republican, El Pueblo Latino, the Massachusetts Association of Hispanic Attorneys and the Hispanic National Bar Association.

“Providing vital legal assistance to residents of the entire commonwealth is a priority for us as the statewide bar association,” said MBA President Christopher P. Sullivan. “Our Western Mass. Dial-A-Lawyer program offers help to those who often don’t know where to begin when facing challenging life issues, such as becoming unemployed or facing possible eviction.”