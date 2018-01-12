Department of Elder Affairs partners with AARP to bring a FREE tax preparation opportunity for all City of Springfield Seniors

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno announced that the Department of Elder Affairs has partnered with AARP to bring a FREE tax preparation opportunity for all City of Springfield Seniors ages 55 and older. “This is just another valuable program being offered to our valuable seniors,” Sarno stated.

Any senior who is a city resident can call the city’s special tax hotline to register for an appointment to have their taxes prepared. The number to call is 413-784-4769. Once an appointment has been scheduled, residents will receive a confirmation packet in the mail, with a checklist for what they need to bring to their appointment. AARP will provide a tax receptionist who will assist seniors with sorting through their documents to ease the stress and facilitate the process.

Registrations are now being taken and the public is urged to call as soon as possible to insure a reservation.