—-By Jynai McDonald—- Progressive Community Baptist Church brings global ministry conference for women with Christian Evangelist Priscilla Shirer’s message of “The Power of a Praying Woman” to the Springfield faith community. Priscilla Shirer, also known for her leading role as the wife in WAR ROOM, has a Master’s Degree in Biblical Studies and is a graduate of Dallas Theological Seminary. Priscilla’s evangelism encompasses being an author, actress, and motivational speaker to spread the power of the Holy Spirit. Women from around the world will be gathering via simulcast streaming to enhance their learning of God’s word, worship, and be inspired by Priscilla’s cross denominational message of truths of scripture. Progressive Community Baptist Church is encouraging the Greater Springfield Faith Community to participate in an exciting and powerful full-day experience in the presence of God and other women who seek to dig deeper into their relationship with Him. The full day conference includes lunch and will take place on Saturday, April 28, 2018 from 9:00AM to 4:30PM (doors open at 7:30AM) at Progressive Community Baptist Church, 599 State St., Springfield, MA. For ticket purchases please call (413) 886-2325/ (413) 736-8844 or email swanmeetings@gmail.com.

