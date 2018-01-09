GREAT DEALS FOR A GREAT CAUSE

Springfield, MA: Western Massachusetts Dress For Success (DFS) is holding a pop-up Tag Sale featuring new and gently used professional clothing and accessories January 19th though the 21st inside the former Macy’s building at Eastfield Mall. The public is invited to fill a bag for just $25.

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts makes its home at Eastfield Mall, where it provides professional, interview-ready clothing and support for clients entering the job market from a “boutique” in the Hannoush corridor. Proceeds from the Tag Sale benefit their career development programs.

The public is invited to take advantage of the opportunity to do some New Year’s closet cleaning of its own. Western Massachusetts Dress for Success will accept new donations of clothing to be included in the sale.

“It’s because of our corporate partners like Columbia Gas, Cambridge Credit Union, Heath New Health England and generous individual donors we are able to host pop up tag sales” Quotes Dawn Creighton, Board President DFS. “Who knew cleaning a closet could help so many others? Whether you’re a college student with student loans getting ready for your first job, returning to workforce need a helping hand or just want to shop to support DFS everyone wins!”

For more information about volunteering for the pop-up tag sale or to make a donation, please contact: Margaret Tantillo , 413-732-8179 or westernmass@dressforsuccess.org.

About Dress for Success Western MA

The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.

For further information visit our websites at www.dressforsuccess.org/westernmassachusetts or www.eastfieldmall.com .