LIBRARY OFFERS HANDS-ON PASTEL PAINTING WORKSHOP FOR ADULTS

Award-winning Pastelist Gregory John Maichack to Instruct

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.- March 31st, 2017 – The Springfield City Central Library on 220 State Street in Springfield will host award-winning pastel artist Gregory John Maichack to present an adult hands-on workshop, “Pastel Paint the 45-Million- Dollar Flower,” on Saturday, April 15th, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This pastel painting workshop is designed for beginners up to experienced artists. Seats may fill quickly so please call (413) 263-6828 ext. 221 to pre-register. Participants will freely experiment with hundreds of the artist’s professional grade pastels, pastel pencils, and pastel paper, in this fun pastel painting workshop.

In this new, highly researched workshop, participants have fun producing their own pastel painting of Georgia O’Keeffe’s elegant Jimson flower that sold for $45.4 million. Jimson Weed/White Flower No.1 has been described as a vehicle for pure expression. Mr. Maichack will demonstrate how beginners to accomplished artists can pastel paint easily using techniques of masters such as O’Keeffe. As always, participants will keep their pastel paintings.

Mr. Maichack has been a faculty member of the Museum Studio School in the Fine Arts Museum Quadrangle in Springfield, MA; and taught at Holyoke and Greenfield Community Colleges, Westfield State University, East Works, the MFA, Boston, and The Guild, Northampton. Winner of the Award of Merit from the Bennington Center for the Arts: Impressions of New England Show 2003, he also was awarded the Savoir-faire Pastel Award from the Great Lakes Pastel Society. Maichack has been commissioned to paint portraits of past Westfield State University president Doctor Frederick Woodward, as well as dictionary great Charles Merriam for Merriam-Webster Co.

This project is supported in part by a grant from the Springfield Cultural Council, a local agency which is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, a state agency.

Founded in 1857, the Springfield City Library provides nearly 5000 educational and recreational programs per year. To learn more, visit www.springfieldlibrary.org.