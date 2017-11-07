Holiday Happenings 2017

The Grinch Joins the Celebrations at the Springfield Museums

NOVEMBER 24, The Day After Thanksgiving

Springfield Parade of the Big Balloons: 11 am, Main Street

Holiday Happenings: 10 am–5 pm, Springfield Museums

Lighting of the Quad: 5-7 pm, Springfield Museums

Springfield (MA)—Kick off the season with the Grinch, our Gingerbread House exhibit, art activities, the lighting of the Quad, and more.

Sprit of Springfield Big Balloon Parade: Led by the giant Cat in the Hat balloon, the Spirit of Springfield parade will travel Main Street from Lyman Street to Locust Street at 11 am. Look for Springfield Museums President Kay Simpson and the Grinch in a convertible car provided by George Holman.

Holiday Happenings at the Springfield Museums: Travel from the parade to the Museums for a day filled with family-friendly, fun activities. Have a chance to meet the Grinch in person! Activities free with Museums admission. 10 am-5 pm.

Gingerbread in Space, 10 am-5 pm

Amazing gingerbread creations by local bakeries, schools, adults, and kids displayed along with festively decorated holiday trees, enchanting lights, and a backdrop of beautifully painted murals celebrating popular sci-fi and the wonders of astronomy. Vote for your favorite! (Exhibit on view through December 31.)

Meet the Grinch, noon-4 pm

Meet the furry green recluse who lives above Whoville. Get a photo taken, and give him a hug or a high five.

Gingerbread Playland, noon-4 pm

Add stars to our expanding gallery, help trim a Christmas tree, play with Playdoh, read gingerbread books, practice your Jedi skills, and more.

Art Discovery Center, noon-4 pm

Trace Chinese characters, try on costumes, play gallery games, peek under lift-up panels on the Wall of Symbols to discover the meaning behind Asian motifs, put on a puppet show, and more. Today’s art project: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle ornaments, inspired by the special exhibition Turtle Power!

The Music of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, noon-1 pm

Stop by Blake Court and listen to the score of the classic How the Grinch Stole Christmas cartoon played live on piano.

Tish Rabe and The Very Crabby Christmas, 1 pm

Author of many titles in the Cat in the Hat Learning Library, Tish inspires families with a 25 minute presentation that reveals how she became a children’s book author and how she writes her books. Every child who attends Tish’s presentation will receive a signed copy of her book, A Very Crabby Christmas, featuring the Cat in the Hat.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas Cartoon & Sing-a-Long, 3 pm

Dr. Seuss’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a 1966 Christmas animated musical comedy television special directed by Chuck Jones. It is based on the eponymous children’s book by Dr. Seuss, the story of the Grinch trying to take away Christmas from the townsfolk of Whoville below his mountain hideaway. Sing-a-Long to the classic songs!

The Lighting of the Quadrangle 2017: November 24, 5 pm–7 pm, Free and open to the public!

The spectacular architecture and beautifully landscaped grounds of the Quadrangle will sparkle and shimmer against a dazzling outdoor lighting display. This festive holiday celebration features appearances by Santa Claus and the Grinch, rides on a fanciful train, performances of holiday music by the Sci Tech Band and special guests, visits to the Gingerbread in Space exhibition and free warm cider and cookies!