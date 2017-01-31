Let It Snow, Let It Snow, Let It Snow

—By Sally Fuller—

It’s February and that means it may very well be snowing as you read this. I am hoping for some snow days when you will have a chance to be at home with your children. At the first sign of a snowflake falling, pull your child onto your lap and read some of these wonderful books about SNOW together. The library has them all, I’m sure.

Perhaps the most famous of all the snow books is Ezra Jack Keats’ The Snowy Day. (Did you know that his magical drawings will be featured on U.S. postage stamps this winter?)

Even though the holiday season has gone by, I can’t resist including Eric Carle’s Dream Snow, which I happily read to my grandchildren more than once in recent weeks!

Try these, depending on the ages of the special children in your life:

I See Winter (Ghigna)

The Biggest Snowman Ever (Kroll and Bassett)

Snow (Shulevitz)

There was a Cold Lady Who Swallowed Some Snow (Colandro and Lee)

Let It Snow (Cocca-Leffler)

Snow (one of the I Can Read It all By Myself books) (P.D. Eastman)

The Story of Snow: The Science of Winter’s Wonder (Cassino)

Sneezy the Snowman (Wright and Gilpin)

Snow (Rylant and Stringer)

The Night Before the Snow Day (Wing)

The Lonely Snowflake (Stamp and Soelver)

Best in Snow (Sayre)

Clifford’s First Snow Day (Bridwell)

Toot & Puddle: Let It Snow (Hobbie)

Curious About Snow (Shaw)

Snowballs (Ehlert)

The Jacket I Wear in the Snow (Neitzel and Parker)

Willow and the Snow Day Dance (Brennen-Nelson and Moore)

The Secret Life of a Snowflake: An Up-Close Look at the Art and Science of Snowflakes (Libbrecht)

Winter Bees & Other Poems of the Cold (Sidman and Allen)

It’s Snowing! (Gibbons)

Rosco the Rascal in the Land of Snow: An Adventure Book for Kids (Gorian and Webb)

Winter Wonderland (National Geographic Kids) (Esbaum)

And certainly last but not least, from our own Jane Yolen, Snow, Snow: Winter Poems for Children (Yolen and Stemple)