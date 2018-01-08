The Martin Luther King Memorial Scholarship Breakfast of Wesley United Methodist Church is pleased to announce our guest speaker for the 36th annual scholarship breakfast. This year Rev. Dr. Walter E. Fluker will be bringing a word of inspiration and challenge to the Springfield community. Many residents of Springfield may remember Rev. Fluker as a former pastor of St. John’s Congregational Church whom he served with his wife Dr. Sharon Fluker and their two sons during the 1980s. The Martin Luther King Memorial Scholarship Breakfast of Wesley United Methodist Church is pleased to announce our guest speaker for the 36th annual scholarship breakfast. This year Rev. Dr. Walter E. Fluker will be bringing a word of inspiration and challenge to the Springfield community. Many residents of Springfield may remember Rev. Fluker as a former pastor of St. John’s Congregational Church whom he served with his wife Dr. Sharon Fluker and their two sons during the 1980s. Dr. Fluker is a leading scholar in the theory and praxis of ethical leadership. He focuses on values of character, civility, and community for ethical action in the personal, public, and spiritual realms. Dr. Fluker finds these characteristics exemplified in the work and thought of black-church giants Martin Luther King Jr. and Howard Thurman. We pray that you would come and be inspired Saturday, January 13 at 9:30 at the Sheraton in downtown Springfield. Tickets are available online at bit.ly/MLKBreakfast18 and church office. (See ad on page 3)

Like this: Like Loading...