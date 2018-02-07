MASON SQUARE LIBRARY HOSTS JAZZ FEST

Billy Arnold Trio & Khalif Neville Trio to Perform

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.–On February 22nd, the Mason Square Branch Library will transform from a quiet library into a jazz-filled concert hall. At 5:30 p.m., there will be a reception and refreshments with local music legend and educator Billy Arnold, who will present his new book, “So, You Want to Be A Musician?” Then at 6:00 p.m., The Billy Arnold Trio will perform, which features Billy Arnold on the drums, Chris Bakriges on the piano, and Jimmy Daggs on the bass. Lastly, at 7:00 p.m., The Khalif Neville Trio will perform, which features Khalif Neville on the keyboard, Ian Haus on the drums, and Hiroyuki Shido on the bass.