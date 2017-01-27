MassVOTE Urges Vigilance

MassVOTE Condemns President Trump’s Fraudulent Voter Fraud Claims; Urges Vigilance

BOSTON – Wednesday, January 25, 2017 – MassVOTE today condemned President Donald J. Trump’s call for a “major investigation” of unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud by minorities, while highlighting recent success in increasing voter access across the Commonwealth.

“Massachusetts celebrated a record 75 percent turnout in this past election thanks to early voting, and there was no evidence of fraud,” said Cheryl Clyburn Crawford, executive director of MassVOTE. “The false claims President Trump is making are likely tied to plans to suppress the minority vote; so we urging everyone to remain vigilant.”

Even with the election over, MassVOTE continues to work at full strength to fight for underrepresented communities by conducing pre-registration activities and fighting for additional voter modernization laws.

This year MassVOTE is pushing for automatic and permanent voter registration, elimination of registration deadlines, and redrawing precincts to improve access in future elections.

About MassVOTE:

MassVOTE is a non-partisan, non-profit organization that seeks to increase voter participation in our state. We advocate for electoral justice for the sake of building a

government truly representative of the people. For more information, visit: www.massvote.org