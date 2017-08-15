MEET AND GREET CANDIDATES FOR LOCAL OFFICE

Library, Elections Office Co-sponsor Civic Engagement Event

SPRINGFIELD, MA – August 11, 2017 – The Springfield City Library is partnering with the City’s Election Commission and the League of Women Voters to offer Springfield residents an opportunity to meet candidates for City Council and School Committee. Participants can bring their concerns, ask questions and hear directly from candidates at the free event planned for the Central Library, located at 220 State Street in Springfield, on Tuesday, August 29th from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. While there, people can also check their voter status, find out where their polling place is and register to vote. Attendees will also have the chance to take their picture with “Miss Stars and Stripes,” a light-hearted, informal mascot for the event. The program is timed to allow people to get registered before deadline for the September 19th preliminary election; municipal elections are scheduled for November 7th.

“Typically, most of the attention is paid to November elections. This year’s City Council and School Committee races have drawn great interest with 46 certified candidates, making this event a critical one for voters to speak one-on-one with the candidates and choose among them. Partnering with City of Springfield Election Commissioner Gladys Oyola means that this event can be one-stop shopping for residents: learn about all the races and the candidates, and make sure you are registered to vote at the same time,” said Assistant Director for Public Services Jean Canosa Albano, leader of the Springfield City Library’s Civic and Community Engagement Team. She added: “This is the biggest show of interest we’ve seen as far as people running for office. It’s really encouraging to see the excitement people have for Springfield.”

“The League of Women Voters/Springfield is excited to be part of the Civic Engagement Team,” commented Linda Matys O’Connell, director of the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts. “The City Library shares our non-partisan values and is committed to offering citizens the education and information they need to participate fully in our community. Informed citizen participation is what makes democracy work for all of us.”

If you are working on a campaign and haven’t responded yet or missed the invitation, please contact Jean Canosa Albano at 413-263-6828, ext. 291.

Founded in 1857, the Springfield City Library provides nearly 5000 educational and recreational programs per year. To learn more, visit www.springfieldlibrary.org.