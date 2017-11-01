November is Native American Heritage Month, or as it is commonly referred to, American Indian, and First Nations Month. What started at the turn of the century as an effort to gain a day of recognition for the significant contributions the first Americans made to the establishment and growth of the U.S. has resulted in a whole month being designated for that purpose.November is Native American Heritage Month, or as it is commonly referred to, American Indian, and First Nations Month. What started at the turn of the century as an effort to gain a day of recognition for the significant contributions the first Americans made to the establishment and growth of the U.S. has resulted in a whole month being designated for that purpose. Art for the Soul Artistic Director Billy Myers of the Mohawk Nation has curated a first-of-its-kind exhibition in Western Massachusetts entitled: 7th Generation: Contemporary Native American Artists of the 21st Century . The month-long celebration will not only be a visual treat wit h the exhibition, but primary focus will be to educate the general public with regard to the invaluable cultural knowledge and rich traditions of Native Americans. Beginning with a film series that will run for four Saturdays, beginning on Saturday, October 21st and ending on Saturday, November 11, 2017, the month-long celebration will include a performance by the Peace Poets of the Bronx, which is scheduled for a Holyoke and Springfield performance. There will be a Pow Wow setup and basket making classes for children as well as adults. There will be several Pop-up Indian Markets throughout Tower Square, with a Meet the Artist

Reception scheduled for Thursday, November 16, 2017 from 5 to 8, which will include drumming and other activities. Billy Myers states, “This exhibition has been four years in the making. Artwork has been shipped from as far as Santa Fe New Mexico.” For additional information and scheduled events, please check art4thesoul.org or contact the gallery at 413.231.4598. Gallery hours are Tuesday – Friday from 11 am to 5 pm. Saturday hours will begin on November 25, 2017. ■