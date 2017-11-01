OnBoard, Inc.

If you are interested in getting involved in the community and joining a board or committee, then come to “Get on Board” on Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at the Hall of Fame from 5:00p.m. to 8:00p.m. and meet with 50 of our community’s non-profit organizations looking for new, energetic and passionate people to sign up with them. It’s free to attend but you need to register with Eventbrite or through Facebook.com/OnBoardSpringfield. The event is a mash-up of a job fair and speed dating: individuals visit the organizations they are interested in connecting with for 10 minute periods with time to socialize with food and drink. It’s a fun and lively evening. Organizations which have participated in the past include Square One, the Forest Park Zoo, the Drama Studio and Elms College. There’s something for everyone. Direct any questions to Ellen W. Freyman at 413-575-8655 or efreyman@ssfpc.com. ■

