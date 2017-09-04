September 19th Primary Election Candidates

by · September 4, 2017

September 19th Primary Election Candidates

City Council At-Large
Top 10 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot

*Thomas Ashe (I)
*Justin J. Hurst (I)
*Kateri B. Walsh (I)
Ernesto E. Cruz
Victor G. Davila
Marilyn Felix
Jesse Lederman
Jynai S. McDonald
Kelvin Molina
Kelli P. Moriarty-Finn
Timothy Ryan
Willie J. Thomas
Tracye L. Whitfield

City Council Ward 2
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot

*Michael A. Fenton (I)
Kency Gilet
Ivelisse Gonzalez

City Council Ward 3
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot

*Melvin A. Edwards (I)
Kevin Dumpson
Matthias Galvin

City Council Ward 4
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot

*E. Henry Twiggs (I)
Lorenzo D. Gaines
Robert J. Kelly
Larry Lawson
Candejah Pink

School Committee At-Large
Top 4 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot

*Denise Marie Hurst (I)
James M. Anziano
LaMar Cook
James J. Ferrera III
Joesiah Gonzalez
Ryan Hess
Michael D. Kocsmiersky
LaTonia Monroe Naylor

School Committee District 2 (Wards 4/5)
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot

*Barbara Gresham (I)
Stephanie Murchison-Brown
Giselle Vizcarrondo

* (I) – Incumbents

POV invited all candidates running for office in the September 19th Primary Election to submit a FREE 75-word
paragraph informing voters why they are running for office. Below are the candidates who responded.

You may also like...

Follow:

Upcoming Events

Sep
13
Wed
7:00 pm Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize-w... @ Library of Congress, Coolidge Auditorium, Thomas Jefferson Bldg.,
Tracy K. Smith, Pulitzer Prize-w... @ Library of Congress, Coolidge Auditorium, Thomas Jefferson Bldg.,
Sep 13 @ 7:00 pm
  Where:                  Info:      Free and Open to the Pubic;       Tickets required: eventbrite.com/e/poet-laureate-inaugural-reading-tracy-k-smith-tickets-3861019211; livestreamed: facebook.com/libraryofcongress & youtube.com/LibraryOfCongress.Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to...
Sep
14
Thu
7:00 pm Amherst Poetry Festival and Emil...
Amherst Poetry Festival and Emil...
Sep 14 @ 7:00 pm
For  the complete schedule go to: https://www.emilydickinsonmuseum.org/amherstpoetryfestivalutm_source=Amherst+Poetry+Festival+2017&utm_campaign=Amherst+Poetry+Festival&utm_medium=email Info:      FREE and Open to the Public;Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on...
Sep
16
Sat
7:30 pm David Roth, Singer/Songwriter, w... @ Mt. Toby Meeting
David Roth, Singer/Songwriter, w... @ Mt. Toby Meeting
Sep 16 @ 7:30 pm
 Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to...
Sep
17
Sun
3:00 pm Pastoral Public Installation of ... @ Alden Baptist Church
Pastoral Public Installation of ... @ Alden Baptist Church
Sep 17 @ 3:00 pm
All are Welcome; Open to the Public; Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter...
Sep
22
Fri
5:00 pm First Annual African American Fe... @ Classical High School Atrium
First Annual African American Fe... @ Classical High School Atrium
Sep 22 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
  Info:      $; For tickets call 413.883.9631Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share...
Sep
23
Sat
11:30 am Sisters in Motion Luncheon celeb... @ Castle of Knights
Sisters in Motion Luncheon celeb... @ Castle of Knights
Sep 23 @ 11:30 am – 3:00 pm
  Info:      $; Lunch and a play; call Carol Murchison 413.636.9196Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new...
Sep
26
Tue
6:00 pm Vocalist & Storyteller Mary Jo M... @ Holyoke Public Library
Vocalist & Storyteller Mary Jo M... @ Holyoke Public Library
Sep 26 @ 6:00 pm
A Moveable Feast of Songs & Stories for Adults with Personal Tales and Tunes from the Great American Songbook with Vocalist & Storyteller Mary Jo Maichack            Info:      FREE...

Submit Form For events

Submit Event

More

Current Issue – September 2017

Recent: Letters to the Publisher

%d bloggers like this: