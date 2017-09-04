September 19th Primary Election Candidates
City Council At-Large
Top 10 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot
*Thomas Ashe (I)
*Justin J. Hurst (I)
*Kateri B. Walsh (I)
Ernesto E. Cruz
Victor G. Davila
Marilyn Felix
Jesse Lederman
Jynai S. McDonald
Kelvin Molina
Kelli P. Moriarty-Finn
Timothy Ryan
Willie J. Thomas
Tracye L. Whitfield
City Council Ward 2
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot
*Michael A. Fenton (I)
Kency Gilet
Ivelisse Gonzalez
City Council Ward 3
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot
*Melvin A. Edwards (I)
Kevin Dumpson
Matthias Galvin
City Council Ward 4
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot
*E. Henry Twiggs (I)
Lorenzo D. Gaines
Robert J. Kelly
Larry Lawson
Candejah Pink
School Committee At-Large
Top 4 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot
*Denise Marie Hurst (I)
James M. Anziano
LaMar Cook
James J. Ferrera III
Joesiah Gonzalez
Ryan Hess
Michael D. Kocsmiersky
LaTonia Monroe Naylor
School Committee District 2 (Wards 4/5)
Top 2 finishers will be on the November 7th Ballot
*Barbara Gresham (I)
Stephanie Murchison-Brown
Giselle Vizcarrondo
* (I) – Incumbents