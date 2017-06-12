Springfield Cultural Council Funds 62 local projects for 2017/18

SPRINGFIELD, MA The Springfield Cultural Council, part of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts network of Local Cultural Councils, has selected its 2017 grant awardees. Sixty awardees selected are comprised of local Springfield applicants who submitted proposals for funding in the arts, humanities and interpretive sciences. Over $114,000 will be dispersed to local grantees to assist with improving the quality of life for Springfield communities.

A Citation Awards Reception will be held on Thursday, June 23, 2017 at 5:30pm to 8:00pm at the International Biergarden, Worthington and Main Streets, Springfield, MA. The reception will be held to acknowledge grantee and highlight several 2017 Projects. Exhibits and project presentations by: Ed Cohen Photography, The Ballroom Dance Project, La Esperanza, Dream Studios, Betty Laws Fight Back, Inc., Art for the Soul Gallery, Springfield Puerto Rican Parade, and more!

The Local Cultural Council (LCC) Program is the largest grassroots cultural funding network in the nation supporting thousands of community-based projects in the arts, humanities, and sciences annually. The program promotes the availability of rich cultural experiences for every Massachusetts citizen. Springfield is the second highest funded Cultural Council and this year will be awarding funds to 57 local projects taking place in schools, community centers, libraries, elder care facilities, town halls, park, campuses, museums, fairs and faith based organizations. Springfield Cultural Council is one of the most diverse councils in the state providing an array of organizations representing the diversity of our communities.

The LCC network consists of 329 councils serving all 351 Massachusetts cities and towns. The program is administered by 2,400 municipally appointed volunteers serving statewide.

The 2017 grant cycle begins August 1, 2017. Information will be forthcoming regarding the application process. All grants must be submitted by October 15th, 2017.

To learn more, please visit: www.massculturalcouncil.org