Springfield Partners for Community Action Builds Community

SPRINGFIELD, MA ― June 2017 ― The staff at Springfield Partners has found a delicious way to celebrate the success of Paul Boyd, one of our Individual Development Account graduates.

Looking for assistance in expanding his small business, Chef Boyd enrolled in our Individual Development Account Program. Chef Boyd completed the program in May 2014 and invested his matched savings account into his own restaurant-on-wheels. “I asked the instructors the best way to start a business. I appreciate the help from everyone here from Steve, the people at the front desk, Iris, and Walt.”

Chef Boyd has been operating a food truck for the last seven years, but has been working in the restaurant industry for the past thirty-five years. Chef Boyd usually fires up the grill Monday through Saturday from 8:30am through 4pm (depending on weather).

Boyd’s Bistro will be parked behind our agency at 721 State Street (near Hancock Street) on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 11:30am-2pm. When not parked at Springfield Partners, Boyd’s Bistro can be found at State and Montrose Streets (near the TD Bank branch).

His menu includes breakfast all day and $3 sandwiches on water rolls (BBQ chicken, steak & cheese, etc.), $5 smoked ribs with a choice of sides, and several $4 pasta dinners.

Come join us on Wednesday and Thursdays this summer and enjoy some delicious, reasonably-priced food. Menu for Boyd’s Bistro.