Taste of Autumn

UNITED WAY OF PIONEER VALLEY WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP COUNCIL HOSTS 4th ANNUAL WINE/BEER TASTING & SILENT AUCTION

September 12, 2017 Springfield, MA – The United Way of Pioneer Valley Women’s Leadership Council (WLC) will host its 4th Annual Wine and Beer Tasting and Silent Auction on Tuesday, Oct. 3 from 5-8 p.m. at the TD Bank Center in Springfield. The event will raise money to support the philanthropic efforts of the WLC across the Pioneer Valley. Funds raised will support local programs serving women and girls.

“WLC is dedicated to addressing the most pressing needs facing woman and girls in our communities,” said Kathryn Dube, FVP, Berkshire Bank and WLC Chairwoman. “When women in the WLC connect around an idea to improve lives, anything is possible and we’re proud to have raised $50,000 over the past three years. With those funds, we have funded scholarships for girls and women to participate in programs such as Girl Scout Camp, Leadership Pioneer Valley and the Leadership Institute for Political and Public Impact of the Women’s Fund.”

The Oct. 3 event will bring together local wine and beer distributors and restaurants offering a variety of food and beverage options that attendees can enjoy while browsing a great selection of auction items donated by local companies. Live auction items include Patriot Box seats and tickets to Red Sox Games. Sponsors for the event include Berkshire Bank, Business West, TD Bank, Grodsky and Sons, Williams Distributing, Health New England, The Markens Group and AFAM Point of View.

About Women’s Leadership Council

The United Way of Pioneer Valley Women’s Leadership Council (WLC) engages local women leaders to inspire other women to take action, create long-lasting change in the community, support financial literacy and Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) initiatives for middle school girls. For more information about Women’s Leadership Council, please visit their Facebook page – www.facebook.com/wlcpv.