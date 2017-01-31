“The Art of Starting a New Year”

—By Rosemary Tracy Woods—

“Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right.” ―

Oprah Winfrey

As the New Year begins there will be many chances to get it right if you have made resolutions that you have already broken, relax…. You still have a chance to get it right. If you are an artist, art lover, art collector or just one who attends the artist receptions for the purpose of enjoying the light fare and refreshments, make sure to mark your calendars for February 2, 2017 as we begin our 2017 Series.

This is truly your chance to get it right as we venture into the New Year. Moving forward and not looking into the rear view mirror, we start the 2017 Series with an awesome lineup of African American artists, starting with Larry |Poncho” Brown, a native of Baltimore, MD, who started his first business at the age of 17. He will open Art for the Soul Gallery’s 2017 Series with his Exhibition entitled: Stronger Than Pride.

Stronger Than Pride will feature 40 of Poncho’s thought provoking works. Poncho’s unique style combines past and present art forms to create a sense of realism, mysticism and beauty, giving his art images universal appeal. Poncho’s work of Forgotten Journey brings tears to my eyes each time I view it. The image is of a man with the slave ship etched into his back. Stronger than Pride solidifies what I have known for many years. Poncho’s contemporary creations are a reflection of his personal values and pay homage to ongoing themes of family, unity, spirituality and perseverance.

“The African American art realm has been pressing onward because of the positive images that have become a narrative of our perseverance. My works attempt to capture SOUL while purposely depicting positive representations of African American culture. Art and imagery are the strongest forms to challenge the perceptions of African Americans in our society.” Larry Poncho Brown

The Exhibition is being sponsored in part by the Springfield Cultural Council, Black Professionals of Springfield, CBRE of Tower Square, Smokey Joe’s Cigar Lounge and Pioneer Financial Group.

The Association of Black Businesses and Professionals will sponsor an Artist Reception on Thursday, February 2, 2017, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Art for the Soul Gallery, Tower Square location. There will be light fare and refreshments. This event is free and open to the public. For additional information, and other scheduled events, please contact Rosemary Tracy Woods, at 413.301.6314. ■