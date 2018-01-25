Top films for Black History Month – Streaming on Kanopy

In honor of Black History Month in February, we wanted to share some of the top new African American film titles from the film streaming service, Kanopy, with you.

We are also excited to announce a brand new title to the Kanopy library which will be available in February: “Whose Streets”, an account of the Ferguson uprising as told by the people who lived it. The filmmakers look at how the killing of 18-year-old Michael Brown inspired a community to fight back and sparked the #BlackLivesMatter global movement.

In addition to “Whose Streets”, many of the films from the BHM collection focus on stories of bravery in the face of oppression, are based on important African American men and women throughout history, and spotlight civil rights leaders and historic movements.

Kanopy is an on-demand video streaming service for educational institutions and libraries which is available for free to patrons and offers one of the most unique and compelling film collections in the world with a diverse catalog of titles including documentaries, feature films, rare and hard to find titles, must see film festival favorites, independent and classic films. Library patrons in more than 200 cities across the US have access to Kanopy through their local libraries (including Los Angeles, New York City, Brooklyn, San Francisco, Phoenix, New Orleans, Seattle and many others). You can check here https://www.kanopystreaming.com/wayf to find out if your library uses Kanopy.

Top 10 New Black History Titles on Kanopy

Whose Streets (2017) – and unflinching look at hose the killing of 18-year old Mike Brown inspired a community to fight back and sparked a global movement.

Black America Since MLK: And Still I Rise (2016) – Host Henry Louis Gates Jr. chronicles the triumphs, struggles and contradictions of the last fifty years in African American history.

All the Difference (2016) – Filmed over five and a half years, this film weaves together the stories of two tough, yet promising young black men, Robert and Krishaun, as they navigate their lives through their high school senior year and all four years of college.

I Am Not Your Negro (2016) – Oscar nominated documentary about race in modern America.

Fresh Dressed (2015) – chronicles the history of Hip-Hop Urban fashion and its rise from southern cotton plantations to the gangs of 1970s in the South Bronx, to corporate America, and everywhere in-between.

Jesse Owens (2012) – The story of the 22-year old Olympic champion sprinter who infuriated the Nazis and captivated the world with his triumph at the 2936 Berlin Olympics.

Something from Nothing: The Art of Rap (2012) – A documentary on rap music and its rise to global prominence, featuring Ice-T, Dr. Dre, Chuck D.

Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise (2016) – The first feature documentary about the remarkable writer, poet, actress, and activist.

Gook (2017) – Story of two Korean American brothers who strike up an unlikely friendship with an 11-year old African American girl.

Dayveon (2017) – Following the death of his older brother, a 13-year olf boy falls in with a local gang and becomes drawn to the camaraderie and violence.

In addition to new titles, Kanopy also offers classics like Ken Burns: Central Park Five, Through A Lens Darkly, Anita, Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child, King: A Filmed Record…Montgomery To Memphis, King: Legacy Of A Dream and The March

As well as narratives like Veracity, The Watermelon Woman, Born in Flames, Da Sweet Blood of Jesus, Half A Yellow Sun, Mother of George, The Price