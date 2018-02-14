Westfield State University celebrates Black His/Herstory Month

WESTFIELD—Westfield State University will observe Black History Month with a month-long celebration including discussions, live art shows and performances, movie nights, and an awards ceremony.

Since 1974, Westfield State has held special events during the month of February dedicated to informing students, faculty, staff, and the community about the importance of Black history, culture, and traditions. Last year, the celebration’s name was changed to Black His/Herstory Month to stress the importance of women in the black community. All the events are created and organized by a committee of faculty, staff, students, and sponsored by the Westfield State University Office of Diversity & Inclusion.

“With our observance of Black His/Herstory Month, we hope to further showcase standout Black students, faculty, and staff who have made a difference at Westfield State University,” said Dr. Carlton Pickron, vice president of Student Affairs.

This year, the month is described with the theme of “Stay Woke” to bring attention to world-wide current events and the experiences of minorities and misrepresented populations.

Diversity & Inclusion Director Ashiah Richeme explained, “This year’s theme, ‘Stay Woke,’ stresses the importance of being awake, aware, and present.” All events reflect this theme and encourage in-depth conversation and reflection.

Westfield State Black His/Herstory Month Events:

Thursday, February 15, 7 p.m. “The Persecution of the Black Female” A discussion on the misrepresentation of Black Women.

Tuesday, February 20, 8 p.m. “Queen of the Night” An open mic night dedicated to the late Whitney Houston, one of the best-selling music artists of all-time.

Thursday, February 22, 7 p.m. “Black Girls Rock” An awards ceremony to celebrate the amazing Black students, faculty, and staff who have done great things on campus.

Wednesday, February 28, 6:30 p.m. “Movie Night Out: Marvel’s Black Panther” A bus trip departing from Scanlon Hall to Rave Motion Pictures Cinema in West Springfield.

For more information about Black His/Herstory Month and the events listed, visit: www.westfield.ma.edu/bhm