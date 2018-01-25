Westfield State University to host RN to BSN information session

WESTFIELD, MA —The College of Graduate and Continuing Education (CGCE) at Westfield State University will hold an information session for the RN to BSN program on Thursday, February 22 at 6 p.m. in the Dr. Nettie M. Stevens Science and Innovation Center, room 118. The program is now offered at three locations: Westfield State University, Springfield Technical Community College, and Greenfield Community College’s location at Smith Vocational and Agricultural High School in Northampton.

The Registered Nurse (RN) to Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) degree program is designed for licensed registered nurses who have an associate degree in nursing (ADN) and wish to further their education. A four-year degree in nursing is quickly becoming a requirement in the field.

This program is offered through an accessible hybrid format with the majority of courses taking place online and occasional Thursday evening courses on campus. An orientation is offered at the start of the program to acclimate students to the online learning and campus environment. The consistent and flexible schedule allows students to plan their program of study around work and family obligations. Eligible students may transfer up to 90 credits toward their degree and are required to complete 30 credits. Students may opt to attend part-time or full-time. Full-time students can expect to finish the program in as little as one year.

“The RN-BSN Program at Westfield State University recognizes registered nurses as adult learners and active professionals,” said Program Director Jessica Holden, DNP, MSN, RN-BC. “We seek to provide students with an experience that will help advance their degree while meeting their personal learning preferences. Ours is a student-friendly program that is flexible and respectful of the unique skill and talent each student brings to the program. We encourage and expect our learners to be self-directed and actively involved in learning.”

The Westfield State University Department of Nursing is approved by the Massachusetts Board of Registration in Nursing. The Department was accredited in 2013 by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.

In addition to learning more about the program, prospective students will have the opportunity to speak with the program director and outreach specialists. All individuals who attend this information session will have the $50 application fee waived. To RSVP for this event, visit www.GoBackNow.com. For more information, call 413-572-8020 or email wsucgce@westfield.ma.edu.

Founded in 1839 by Horace Mann, Westfield State University is an education leader committed to providing every generation of students with a learning experience built on its founding principle as the first public co-educational college in America to offer an education without barrier to race, gender or economic status. This spirit of innovative thinking and social responsibility is forged in a curriculum of liberal arts and professional studies that creates a vital community of engaged learners who become confident, capable individuals prepared for leadership and service to society.

For more information on Westfield State University, visit us at www.westfield.ma.edu, follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/westfieldstate, or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/WestfieldStateUniversity.