WOMEN’S LEADERSHIP PANEL TO BE HELD IN MASON SQUARE

Event Also Honors Pioneering Mason Square Librarians

SPRINGFIELD, MASS.- March 16th, 2017 – The Springfield City Library is reprising one of its most popular events, entitled “My Beloved Springfield: Honoring Pioneering Librarians and Women’s Leadership Panel”. Attendees can explore local leadership development opportunities for women and girls at an information fair from 5:30-6 PM, and help honor two pioneering librarians, Mrs. Bettye Webb and Mrs. Sylvia Humphrey-Spann. Mrs. Webb and Mrs. Humphrey-Spann led the Mason Square (formerly Winchester Square) Branch Library and made it a welcoming, educational, and motivational cultural center for neighborhood residents.

The final part of the evening includes a panel of local women who will discuss their different paths to leadership. Panelists include The Rev. Catharine Cummings, activist and pastor with Wesley UMC in Springfield and Christ UMC in Northampton; Chrissy Howard, Instructional Leadership Specialist with Springfield Public Schools; Tahirah Amatul-Wadud, trial attorney with the Law Office of Tahirah Amatul-Wadud; Natasha Clark, writer, publisher, entrepreneur and founding partner of Lioness, the digital magazine for female entrepreneurs; and Ivette Ramos, Director at MassMutual Financial Group. The panel will be moderated by Decorti Rodgers-Tonge, Chair of the Accounting Department for Bay Path University. The panel will be followed by a Q&A session and light refreshments will be served.

The event is scheduled from 5:30-7:30 PM on Thursday, March 30th and will be held at the Mason Square Branch Library, located at 765 State Street in Springfield. Parking is available in lots on Hawley and Monroe streets, and overflow parking at the adjacent Wesley United Methodist Church, accessible by State Street and Monroe street.

Founded in 1857, the Springfield City Library provides nearly 5000 educational and recreational programs per year. To learn more, visit www.springfieldlibrary.org.