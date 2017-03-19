You may also like...

Apr
8
Sat
9:00 am KEEP SPRINGFIELD BEAUTIFUL ANNOU... @ Duggan Middle School
KEEP SPRINGFIELD BEAUTIFUL ANNOU... @ Duggan Middle School
Apr 8 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
 (Springfield, Massachusetts, March 22, 2017) KSB President, Melvin Edwards announced KSB is conducting a free document shredding event Saturday, April 8th 2017 from 9:00 AM to Noon at Duggan Middle School, 1015 Wilbraham Road,...
Apr
10
Mon
4:00 pm Job Fair at Cambridge College @ Cambridge College
Job Fair at Cambridge College @ Cambridge College
Apr 10 @ 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Bring your resume Explore internship and career opportunities Network with regional organizations specializing in mental health counseling, education, business management and staffing support Share:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share...
Apr
15
Sat
11:00 am HANDS-ON PASTEL PAINTING WORKSHOP
HANDS-ON PASTEL PAINTING WORKSHOP
Apr 15 @ 11:00 am – 1:00 pm
LIBRARY OFFERS HANDS-ON PASTEL PAINTING WORKSHOP FOR ADULTS Award-winning Pastelist Gregory John Maichack to Instruct SPRINGFIELD, MASS.- March 31st, 2017 – The Springfield City Central Library on 220 State Street in Springfield will host...
May
5
Fri
7:00 pm KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR @ SCSU’s John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts
KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR @ SCSU’s John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts
May 5 @ 7:00 pm
KAREEM ABDUL-JABBAR @ SCSU’s John Lyman Center for the Performing Arts | New Haven | Connecticut | United States
 TO DELIVER SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT STATE UNIVERSITY’S 2017 FUSCO DISTINGUISHED LECTURE   New Haven, Conn. – On Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m., Southern Connecticut State University will host Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the speaker for the 19th...

