Workforce Development Center at STCC offers course on Home Garden & Landscape Care

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – The Workforce Development Center at Springfield Technical Community College is offering a 56-hour course on Home Garden & Landscape Care.

This course is designed to help the novice gardener, experienced landscape enthusiasts as well as green industry employees wishing to acquire more training in the care of plants, soil, turn and more.

The course, held on Tuesdays and Thursdays, 5:30 p.m.-9 p.m., runs from March 20-May 10 at STCC.

Course highlights include:

Waking up a garden in the spring

Improving soil for better plant growth

Pruning shrubs and small trees

Lawn management

Designing a planter

The fee is $799, which includes training materials. This hands-on training experience will help students manage their homes and/or commercial property.

Register today to reserve your spot. Call the Workforce Development Center at STCC at (413) 755-4225 or register online by visiting www.stcc.edu/wdc.

